Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat sparks controversy with Spain Instagram posts

Morocco are certainly revelling in their win over Spain and the players are leading the charge in a sense.

The large Moroccan population in Spain came out in numbers to glory in their first ever victory over La Roja on Tuesday night, after they knocked them out of the World Cup on penalties. It is also their first ever time reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Following the match, star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat shared a rather comical post of him with Spain midfield Gavi, Pedri and Sergio Busquets.

Another post he shared was taken somewhat less humorously in Spain. The Fiorentina midfielder posted a picture of him with a sword and Gavi draped over his shoulder like a dead animal.

Morocco were clearly fired up for the match yesterday, although the picture of Amrabat perhaps takes the football metaphor of war to the next level. It might not have been advisable, not least because the next time he faces Gavi, the Barcelona youngster will be playing with even more fire than he usually does.