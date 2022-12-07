German sources report Real Madrid trail Liverpool in Jude Bellingham race

Real Madrid may be forced to scan down their shortlist for a central midfielder, as they are in danger of losing out on Jude Bellingham.

The exceptional 19-year-old has been in excellent form for Borussia Dortmund this season, something he has carried into the World Cup with England. Already producing in the Champions League, the hype around Bellingham has skyrocketed in the last three months.

Understandably, there have been numerous links away from Dortmund as a result, with the general consensus being that Bellingham will make a big money move next summer.

Real Madrid are said to be one of the clubs heavily interested, as they look for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. However they face competition from the Premier League in Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to Christian Falk of BILD, Bellingham is closer to making a move to Liverpool.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

His information is that Bellingham is in more advanced talks with Jurgen Klopp’s side than Real Madrid, with his family also advocating for a move back to England.

The pull of home may well be too much for Real Madrid to contend with. Unable to sway his mind with a significantly higher financial package, their hopes rely on selling life in Madrid and the success of the club to Bellingham.