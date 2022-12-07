Former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry amongst favourites for Belgium job

Belgium are on the hunt for a new manager after their World Cup dreams were abruptly ended by Croatia in the group stage. Within minutes of their elimination, Roberto Martinez confirmed that he would be stepping aside from the Red Devils.

The next manager will face a tricky situation amid rumours of discontent, dealing with a potential transition away from aging stars and the disappointment that their perceived golden generation have not capitalised on the talent in their squad.

Another man with links to Spanish football is in the frame for the job. As per Sport, Thierry Henry is one of the favourites to take over from Martinez, potentially with former Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen as part of a two-pronged team.

Iconic goalkeeper Michel Preud’homme is another candidate, while Burnley manager and former Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is also in the conversation.

Henry was part of the coaching team with Martinez for the last year and has previously managed at Montreal Impact and Monaco, although without much success at the latter.

Neither Henry nor Vermaelen can call on experience in their CV to suggest they would be ideal candidates, but they will have an insight into the group they are working with. So far the French forward has struggled to effectively implement his methods in management.