Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Atletico Madrid price tag for Joao Felix

Away from the World Cup in Qatar, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin shocked Spanish football by publicly admitting that record signing Joao Felix wanted to leave the club.

It had been clear for some time now that the relationship between Felix and iconic manager Diego Simeone was not functioning. Despite seven straight starts to begin the campaign, the Argentine has not lined Felix up from the outset since mid-September.

After struggling with Atleti this season, his form for Portugal has confirmed that either mentally or strategically, Simeone is not getting the best out of the Portuguese protege.

Football Espana have had exclusive access to Fabrizio Romano’s Substack column with Caught Offside ahead of time, where he put a number on Felix’s sale.

“Joao Felix has chances to leave Atletico in 2023, for sure. Asking price will be more than €100m, around €120m – then will depend on the proposals.”

Likely suspects such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a deal. Romano confirmed that the surprise club supposedly interested in making a proposal, Aston Villa, maybe have a shot.

“Now it’s early to say where, his agent is exploring the market and speaking to many clubs – he dreams of Premier League one day. I think he’d be perfect in any club in the world, but he desperately needs to play – he has to be a starter.”

It would still be a major surprise to see Felix move to a team without either major resources or Champions League action.

While he may have been left out of Atleti’s team for much of this season, it is not for a lack of quality. If a manager can incorporate Felix into their side, then extract consistent and hard-working performances out of Felix, they may have a world-beater on their hands.