‘Everyone wants to sign him’ – PSG CEO admits Jude Bellingham interest

Antoine Griezmann has an argument to be the best at the tournament, Enzo Martinez has also been in the headlines regularly, but if there is one player who has tongues wagging at the World Cup, it is England’s Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been instrumental for Gareth Southgate’s side in their path to the quarter-final. Breaking the game open against Iran and then again against Senegal, he is quickly becoming England’s difference maker.

Catching admiring glances, Liverpool and Real Madrid look set to battle it out for his signature. However Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that his club are also interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

“What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him, he’s one of the best players in the tournament.”

“Everyone wants to [sign him], I’m not going to hide it. Of course, I respect that he is at his club and if we want to talk to him, first we talk to the club.”

If there is one thing that will please Dortmund about all of this, it may be a bidding war involving an oil state-backed club. Die Schwarzgelben seem resigned to losing Bellingham next summer, but much of their model is based on buying potential and selling it high.

For PSG to be a factor however, Bellingham would have to show some reciprocal interest in order for the French club to go after him. Bellingham may well be more attracted to a return home or the current Champions League holders.