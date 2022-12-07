Eden Hazard retires from international duty with Belgium

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international duty, effective immediately, five days after Belgium were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup.

Hazard, 31, leaves the Belgian team at a relatively young age these days, although he has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

Making 126 appearances and scoring 33 goals in a 14-year career, Hazard will go down as one of the country’s best ever players. The highlight of it was leading Belgium to the World Cup semi-final in 2018, and he finished his time as an international as captain, although he was only brought on for the final three minutes of his last cap against Croatia.

Hazard posted the following message on Instagram.

A page turns today. Thank you for your love, for your unparalleled support. Thank you all for this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you…

He leaves the Belgian national team at something of a crossroads. Rumours of discontent, heavy criticism and a search for a new manager after Roberto Martinez left the position have left Belgium in need of a fresh start.

From a Real Madrid perspective, Hazard will be able to focus on trying to turn his club career around, following three seasons of disappointing performances. It may make managing his fitness concerns easier. Given he has just two starts this season under Carlo Ancelotti though, few remain hopeful of a jump in performance.