Cristiano Ronaldo defies Portugal team orders following Switzerland benching

Cristiano Ronaldo will be making headlines for the rest of the World Cup, regardless of whether he plays.

After Spain were eliminated by Morocco on penalties yesterday, the major news at the World Cup was that Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo had been left out of Fernando Santos’ starting line-up against Switzerland.

His side ran out 6-1 winners, with Ronaldo seeing the final 20 minutes on the pitch. After the match, Santos denied there were any issues between the two, while Ronaldo denied that he was going to Al-Nassr after the World Cup.

Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo: "There is no problem with our captain. We've been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision. He’s an example." 👏🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/vzGNMXq8TQ — LiveScore (@livescore) December 6, 2022

His partner Georgina Rodriguez also posted on Instagram that it was ‘a shame not to be able to see the best player in the world’ and that ‘the fans did not stop calling his name during the game’.

However the following day, more polemic has emerged. Seemingly Ronaldo has refused to train with the substitutes, as per Marca. The starting players were doing a lighter session which Ronaldo decided to take part in, while the substitutes did a more strenuous workout. Ronaldo is fully fit and no reason was given for this change.

Without verification, it may well be that Ronaldo was given permission to train with the starters – the Portuguese is 37 years of age and has not been playing regular football this season. Once again though, Portugal appears to be discussing Ronaldo rather than their 6-1 victory in a World Cup.