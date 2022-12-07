‘Almost impossible’ – Jordi Cruyff plays down Barcelona January signing hopes

Barcelona are the constant source of leaks and information when it comes to transfer stories, but the club itself, at least publicly, are doing their best to calm down any speculation.

Following on from statements made by President Joan Laporta, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff made it clear that their winter transfer market would be a quiet one.

Speaking to Sport, Cruyff explained that La Liga’s salary limits impeded them from much action.

“The president has already said that the issue of Fair Play is very difficult. The president has said it publicly, yes, that it is almost impossible.”

“It is not a matter of pessimism or optimism, it is being realistic. If it cannot be done, it cannot be done and we will continue with the squad we have. And 17 World Cup players means that there is a competitive squad.”

“Of course, in football we always want to improve and we have ideas to do this and that, but if we can’t, let’s fight and in the League we are in a good line and I hope we can continue it in the second part of the season.”

Cruyff’s statements will be a bucket of cold water not just for hopeful fans, but perhaps also manager Xavi Hernandez.

So far the Barcelona manager has used Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde at the right-back position.

Theoretically, only the first two were supposed to be used there, but a combination of injuries and a lack of trust have led to Xavi selecting such a variety of player. Quite clearly, he would welcome a reliable addition there.