WATCH: Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou is the hero as Spain are knocked out on penalties

Spain have been dumped out on the World Cup after losing 3-0 on penalties against Morocco.

Nothing could separate the teams after 120 minutes, which finished at 0-0, which meant that spot kicks would decide who would progress to the quarter finals of the tournament.

As it turned out, Spain failed to score any of their three penalties. Pablo Sarabia, who was brought on specifically for the shootout, hit the post with Spain’s first kick.

Morocco scored their first two penalties, the second scored by Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech. Spain’s second penalty, taken by Carlos Soler, was saved by Sevilla’s Bono.

Badr Benoun missed Morocco’s third kick, which gave Spain an opening. However, it was one that they did not take as Sergio Busquets’ penalty was again saved by Bono.

That gave Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Spain, the chance to send Morocco through. He did so with the cheekiest of penalties, chipping the ball down the middle as Unai Simon dived to his right.

Morocco will face the winner of Tuesday evening’s second match, which is between Portugal and Switzerland, in the quarter final.

