WATCH: Rafael Leao caps Portugal win with curling effort

Milan star Rafael Leao was only on the pitch for five minutes against Switzerland in their Round of 16 World Cup tie, but he managed to get in on the party.

With Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Fernando Santos, Goncalo Ramos stole the show with a hat-trick against Switzerland. Manuel Akanji’s goal was a consolation after Pepe and Ramos had given Portugal a 4-0 lead. It would look even smaller after Ramos’ third.

Ronaldo did come on thereafter, but could only net from an offside position. Leao made the most of his limited time on the pitch to cut inside and whip an effort into the corner, rounding off a 6-1 victory for the Portuguese.

Even Leao's joined the party!! 🇵🇹 This Portugal side are going to take some stopping! 👀 How far do you think they can get…? 🤔#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/J4g1VtYqIF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

Rafael Leão hit the griddy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qgjfr9BEtI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Ahead of them lies what on paper is a favourable quarter-final against Morocco this weekend. However, as Spain found out, very little comes easily against the Atlas Lions.

The free-scoring Portugal come up against the joint-best defence left in the competition.