WATCH: Portugal cruise to 4-1 lead over Switzerland after three goals in 6 minutes

Portugal have a World Cup quarter-final spot within reach, and it is no small part down to the big decisions made by Fernando Santos.

Ahead of their tie against Switzerland, Santos decided to go with youth ahead of experience by selecting Goncalo Ramos ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Often Santos’ Portugal can be accused of being conservative, but in this match, they have been free-flowing and fluid.

Ramos opened the scoring after barely a quarter of an hour, followed by a towering Pepe header. Just six minutes into the second half, Ramos had a brace and Portugal were firmly in control.

It looked as if it might get ugly shortly after, with Raphael Guerreiro converting a simple chance with an excellent finish.

Switzerland did finally muster a response just two minutes later, with Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji tapping home from a set-piece.

If Switzerland can turn it into a meaningful goal, it will be one of the all-time great comebacks.