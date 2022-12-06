Real Madrid

WATCH: Pepe powers home Portugal second against Switzerland

Portugal are cruising through to the World Cup quarter-finals as things stand, having powered their way into a two-nil lead against Switzerland.

All of the headlines before the match were about Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left on the bench by Fernando Santos. His selection was justified early on, after Goncalo Ramos drove home a shot past Yann Sommer.

Ramos, 21, had never started a game of international football before, but it was a veteran who would follow up his effort. Unmarked from a corner, Pepe took full advantage just three months shy of his 40th birthday.

His towering header puts Portugal in a commanding lead. They know their opponents will be Morocco should they make it through to the semi-finals, following their surprise victory over Spain.

The winner of that quarter-final will face one of France or England, quickly becoming favourites to win the entire tournament. Portugal will like their chances against any opposition though.

