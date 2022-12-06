Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory

While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country.

Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.

📍 Así esta la fuente de Canaletas en Barcelona 📹 Pep Morata pic.twitter.com/R1ux0SAGtK — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) December 6, 2022

Their celebrations saw large gatherings and a buoyant mood at landmarks such as the Canaletes fountain in Barcelona, where the Blaugrana fans generally celebrate, and at Puerta del Sol in central Madrid.

Así está ahora mismo la Puerta del Sol: los marroquíes celebran la victoria de su selección frente a #ESP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/9isk4J0Y9p — MARCA (@marca) December 6, 2022

The match finished just before 7pm local time, but the celebrations, despite being a Tuesday, may well go long into the night.

Morocco and Spain have a history of conflict over the centuries, which will no doubt have added an extra layer of enjoyment due to the traditional political tensions between the two.