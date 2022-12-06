Barcelona Real Madrid

Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory

While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country.

Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.

Their celebrations saw large gatherings and a buoyant mood at landmarks such as the Canaletes fountain in Barcelona, where the Blaugrana fans generally celebrate, and at Puerta del Sol in central Madrid.

The match finished just before 7pm local time, but the celebrations, despite being a Tuesday, may well go long into the night.

Morocco and Spain have a history of conflict over the centuries, which will no doubt have added an extra layer of enjoyment due to the traditional political tensions between the two.

