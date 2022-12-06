2022 World Cup

WATCH: Goncalo Ramos thunders Portugal into the lead against Switzerland

Portugal have taken the lead in their Round of 16 tie against Switzerland in emphatic fashion, via their rookie striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old was not expected to start the match, having not started a Portugal match in his career, but Fernando Santos made the bold call to give him his chance – at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo no less.

Ramos has repaid his manager beyond what he might have hoped.

Ramos took his first opportunity as it came to him – which is being unkind, as it barely seemed like a chance at the time.

Santos would not doubt have received plenty of scrutiny had he dropped Ronaldo and Portugal lost, but any thoughts of criticism will likely be reserved now, even if Portugal do end up going out.

Portugal know that a victory earns them a place against Morocco in the quarter-finals, which is a fine prize for the Selecao.

