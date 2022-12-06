WATCH: Goncalo Ramos completes Portugal hat-trick with impudent dink

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos has announced himself to the world with a hat-trick in his first ever international start.

The 21-year-old had played just 33 minutes of football for Portugal across three previous matches. He was selected by Fernando Santos ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, in a move that caused ripples across the footballing world.

However his decision was justified after just 16 minutes, when Ramos powered home the opener. Following a Pepe header, Ramos got his second with a striker’s finish at the near post.

With just 67 minutes gone – his 100th minute of international football – Ramos completed his hat-trick in sensational fashion.

HAT TRICK HERO!! 🙌🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo is going to struggle to re-gain his spot in the team after this performance… 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ChntVtONCx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

What a day for Gonçalo Ramos 🇵🇹🎩 Here is another look at his third goal of the day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/94aITUI9Q0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

It takes his overall record to four international goals in just four international games. Having been taken off in the 73rd minutes, it puts him at a goalscoring rate of 27 minutes per goal.

Ramos’ efforts are also the first hat-trick at the 2022 World Cup. He should have a chance to build on that record in the quarter-final against Morocco – the question will be whether Ronaldo returns to the side with him.