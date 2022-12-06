WATCH: Cameroonian FA President Samuel Eto’o chases and kicks fan in Qatar

Former Real Madrid, Real Mallorca and Barcelona striker has made the headlines the Qatar World Cup on various occasions, but this time he could be in hot water.

The President of the Cameroonian FA predicted ahead of the tournament that this edition would see an all-African World Cup final between Cameroon and Morocco – the dream is still on for the latter, although his own side has been eliminated. The Atlas Lions play Spain at 16:00 CEST with the intention advancing to a quarter-final against either Portugal or Switzerland.

Following Brazil’s comfortable victory last night, Eto’o was surrounded by a group of fans and press as he left the stadium. Suddenly, Eto’o stops and chases a fan who is filming, before eventually kicking out at two fans, one of which is on the ground.

👊 Agresión de Samuel Eto'o a un aficionado a la salida del partido entre Brasil y Corea 📹 @LaOpinionLA 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/yZTmdD16o3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 6, 2022

Speaking to Cadena SER, journalist Ricardo Lopez Suarez, who recorded the video, said that he asked Eto’o what happened, but such was his anger he couldn’t articulate himself in a response.

Without knowing exactly what set Eto’o off, it is hard to give a rounded judgement of the situation, however it is on the Cameroon President to explain exactly why he assaulted someone in such a seemingly innocuous situation. Few are the excuses that would rescue himself from this incident.