Valencia remain in hunt for Tottenham’s Bryan Gil in January

Valencia could not get a loan deal done for Bryan Gil in the summer, but as Gennaro Gattuso looks to strengthen again this winter, he could be back on the agenda.

Gil spent the last six months of last season on loan at Los Che and showed some bright sparks under Jose Bordalas, even if his numbers were not altogether impressive.

Valencia tried again to bring him back to the East Coast of Spain in the summer, but Gil was not allowed to leave by Antonio Conte.

Fabrizio Romano explained to Caught Offside that the situation preventing him from doing so is still a factor.

“He could only leave if a replacement will be signed, this was the case in August with Valencia move and it’s still the same. Too early to say where and if will happen,” remarked Romano in his exclusive column.

While Gil represents a low-cost, quality option, it is worth wondering whether Gil might be tempted to head elsewhere, should he be allowed to depart Tottenham Hotspur.

Gattuso can call on Samuel Lino, Justin Kluivert and Samu Castillejo for his front three these days, although Kluivert is sometimes used through the centre. However the competition has increased significantly, meaning Gil would struggle more for game time, which is of course, the reason he wants to leave Spurs.