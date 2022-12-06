Real Madrid prepared to offer €90m for Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid have made their move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, according to SportItalia.

The Croatian has had an outstanding World Cup campaign so far in Qatar, which has led to many clubs expressing an interest in the central defender. He can also operate at left back.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs said to be very interested in Gvardiol. According to MD, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà have claimed that the club have made their move for Gvardiol, tabling an offer of €90m to RB Leipzig.

However, Leipzig are said to be holding out for over €100m for the 20-year-old. They are under no pressure to sell, as the player is said to be happy at the club and does not have a release clause in his contract in Germany.

Furthermore, Gvardiol’s agent has ruled out any chance of the Croatian leaving Leipzig next year.

“Regarding a possible transfer in the summer of 2023, we’re in no hurry, and there are no agreements with any club.”

Image via Getty