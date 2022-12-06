Predicted XIs Spain-Morocco: Rodri to continue in defence with Alvaro Morata in attack

Spain face Morocco at 16:00 CEST in what is sure to be a fiery derby between two neighbouring countries for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

La Roja come into the match off the back of a defeat to Japan having made several changes and manager Luis Enrique is largely expected to return to line-up that resembles the first two matches.

A midfield of Pedri-Sergio Busquets-Gavi has started every match this World Cup and Marca believe that will stay the same. Much of the debate has been around the central defence, where Rodri was used next to Aymeric Laporte in the first two matches, a pattern also expected to continue.

Jordi Alba will likely return for Alejandro Balde, while Dani Carvajal will be back in place of Cesar Azpilicueta, who was limping after the Japan match. He is expected to be fit and the full squad trained on Monday.

The front three will feature a second start for Alvaro Morata ahead of Marco Asensio.

Diario AS feel Asensio will start, but in place of Ferran Torres on the right side. Otherwise they predict the exact same line-up, with Rodri and Dani Olmo continuing to play every minute of Spain’s campaign.

The Morocco side has been settled under Walid Regragui. Much of the Spain team will be familiar with the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Youssouf En-Nesyri, Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bounou. The only position in question is whether Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi or Abdelhamid Sabiri in a midfield that will shut down space for Spain.