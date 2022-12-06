Morocco’s World Cup hero Yassine Bounou wanted by Premier League club

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccan international, who was the hero for his nation as they knocked Spain out of the World Cup on Tuesday, is wanted by Unai Emery as the former Villareal manager looks to bring his own players in at Villa Park.

Sevilla’s market value has dropped by €160m since last year, which had led Director of Football Monchi to attempt to balance the books at the club. As a result, players will be sold in order to bring money in.

According to Estadio Deportivo, one of the players that could be sold is Bono. The 31-year-old has been Sevilla’s first choice keeper in the last three seasons.

Bono could be reunited with Ludwig Augustinsson and Diego Carlos, who he was teammates with at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Both players are currently at Aston Villa, who currently sit 12th in the Premier League table.