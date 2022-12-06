Luis Enrique refuses to say whether he will resign as Spain manager

Following Spain‘s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar, questions have begun to be asked as to whether coach Luis Enrique will remain in the role.

Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat on penalties confined La Roja to a last 16 exit, a result that is unacceptable for the Spanish Football Federation and fans alike.

Speaking in the aftermath of the match, Enrique said that he will take some time before deciding whether he will continue in his current position.

“Now is not the time (to discuss my future). I want to see my family and my dogs and be able to be there for them. From next week, when the president deems it appropriate, we will talk. For now, I am not thinking about the future. We must assimilate this disappointment first.”

Speaking about the penalty horror show, Enrique took the blame for his team’s failings.

“The responsibility is all mine because I chose the first three takers, as I considered them as the specialists. The rest were decided by the team, but we did not even reach the fourth. Bono is a spectacular goalkeeper in this facet.”