Jose Mourinho wants to bring Memphis Depay to Roma

Memphis Depay is wanted by Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who wants to sign the striker in January.

Depay has rarely featured for Barcelona so far this season. He has made only three appearances, in which he has scored once. The Dutchman had been unavailable since the end of the September as a result of a hamstring injury suffered whilst on international duty against Poland.

He returned to action for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring in Saturday’s last 16 match against the USA, which the Dutch won 3-1.

According to Tuttosport, as per MD, Mourinho wants to bring Depay in during the winter transfer window to bolster his attacking options. The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, so Roma feel that they can sign Depay for an inexpensive fee. They would prefer to bring Depay in on loan next month, before signing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Barcelona would be open to selling Depay in January, as they want to reduce their wage expenditure at the club.