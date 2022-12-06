Frenkie De Jong ‘must take wage cut’ to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona want to keep Frenkie De Jong at the club, but they say that he must reduce his salary in order to remain at the club.

The 25-year-old’s future has been a hot topic for many months. He was heavily linked to a number of Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, but he chose to stay at the Catalan club.

Despite that, Barcelona still want De Jong to take a pay cut. The club are keen to “continue evolving in their sporting project” according to Sport, and this will involve reducing the wages of some of their highest earners.

Currently, Barcelona and de Jong’s representatives do not have a good relationship as a result of the previous contract talks between the club and player. Despite this, De Jong wants to stay at the club, and Barcelona are still confident of tying down the Dutchman to a new contract on reduced terms.