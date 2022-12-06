Florentino Perez has big name successor for Real Madrid Presidency in mind

Florentino Perez has been Real Madrid President for nineteen of the last 22 years, becoming almost synonymous with the club. His spell has defined the history of 21st century European football, firstly with the ‘Galactico era’, followed by a decade of dominance in Europe during his second spell.

Los Blancos still elect their Presidents, but Perez has more or less run opposed since Ramon Calderon left the club in 2009. Since Perez left the the first time, the candidacy requirements have been tightened, making it difficult for others to challenge him – changes that were voted in by the club’s members.

At the age of 75 though, it would be uncharacteristic if a ruthless businessman like Perez was not considering his succession plan. Sport say that he already has his ideal replacement in mind.

It would be a name familiar to the world – Rafael Nadal. The iconic tennis player is an avid Madridista and is seen in the boxes at the Santiago Bernabeu from time to time.

“If you ask me if I want to be President of Real Madrid my answer would be nothing more than positive,” said Nadal in 2019.

Perez made him an ambassador of the club in 2011 and has previously remarked that “Nadal would be a magnificent choice for the presidency of Real Madrid.”

It is not yet clear or even suggested that Perez will be stepping down in the near future, but as Perez moves towards his eighties there may be a sounding out of Nadal closer to the time.

Were he to run, Nadal’s overwhelming popularity and financial resources would make him a strong favourite for any position. As his retirement from tennis approaches – Nadal is now 36 – it may be that his next position is leading one of the largest clubs in the world.