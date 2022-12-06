Fabrizio Romano rejects rumours about upcoming free agent midfielder

Barcelona are scouring European football for the best value deals they can find for the next three transfer windows, and Youri Tielemans certainly falls into that category.

The Belgian midfielder is out of contract with Leicester City next summer and seems unlikely to sign a new deal with them. Barcelona are unlikely to sign big this January and for the coming two transfer windows thereafter will only be able to spend 40% of the money they save, due to salary limit rules in La Liga.

Linked to Arsenal and Barcelona, recently it was reported that Barcelona were backing away from Tielemans as a result of him edging towards another club.

That was shot down by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano though.

“Tielemans has not given his word to any club, yet. It’s still open and he will decide at the right moment.

“Barcelona are linked to all the free agent players on the market as they always monitor the free agents market, but it’s not something advanced as things stand.”

Romano made that analysis for Caught Offside in his substack column, where he covers the most recent transfer news.

Tielemans does seem a less likely option for the Blaugrana on paper. Unless they intend on selling one of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri or Gavi, Tielemans would likely be on the bench next season. Their priority appears to be finding someone to compete with or replace Sergio Busquets next season.