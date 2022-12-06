Exclusive: Real Madrid interest in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe is compatible – Fabrizio Romano

With several aging players, not least Karim Benzema, speculation about which exciting stars Los Blancos might be about to bring in has been rife in recent weeks. And on top of that, there is the matter of Kylian Mbappe.

The noises coming out of Madrid are that Florentino Perez is not even considering whether to move for Mbappe in the near future, following what they deem unacceptable behaviour during negotiations. Yet the story refuses to die completely.

Simultaneously, Real Madrid appear to be in pole position to secure the signature of 16-year-old starlet Endrick Felipe. They are part of three team race including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Football Espana have had exclusive access to Fabrizio Romano’s column with Caught Offside. The Italian transfer guru was asked what the consequences were for Chelsea, should they miss out on the Brazilian.

“Chelsea are following many, but really many talents around the world so Endrick was a target but they have many others in the list, nothing is imminent – also, they will sign Nkunku who’s not a small one!”

Romano continued on, saying that he did not see any deal for Endrick affecting a potential move for Mbappe.

“I don’t see links between Mbappé and Endrick honestly, Mbappé is world class while Endrick is a top talent but won’t arrive here before 2024.”

It seems more than likely that Los Blancos will not see Mbappe before 2025, if they are to at all. PSG have shown themselves to be more than stubborn in the transfer market and there is little to suggest they would accept a transfer fee for Mbappe at this point.