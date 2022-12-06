Cristiano Ronaldo denies deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is not heading to Saudi Arabia in January – at least not yet.

The former Manchester United forward will be forced to solve his future as soon as the World Cup ends for Portugal, having terminated his contract with United.

On Monday it was reported by Marca that terms had been agreed between Ronaldo and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, a deal which would make him the highest paid player in the world.

However speaking after Portugal’s 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16, Ronaldo denied that he had agreed anything, when asked whether he was going to Saudi Arabia.

“No, it is not true,” Ronaldo replied curtly, as reported by Mais Futebol.

Ronaldo began Portugal’s match on the bench before being given the final 20 minutes by Fernando Santos. It appears his waning powers are likely to limit his options in the transfer market coming.

Many top teams are likely to be put off by his tirade against his own club in November and beyond that, ten Hag’s decision to bench him is a sign that certainly some top level clubs do not see him as part of an ideal front line.