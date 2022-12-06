Cesar Azpilicueta returns to Spain training ahead of Morocco clash

Spain will have a fully fit squad to face Morocco in 2022 World Cup last 16 action with Cesar Azpilicueta back in training.

Luis Enrique’s squad completed a final session at their Qatar University base, ahead of travelling to Al Rayyan for tomorrow’s match.

Chelsea defender Azpilicueta was the only injury concern ahead of the game, but he is back in contention for Enrique, in their first knockout game of Qatar 2022, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Enrique has rotated his options at right back in the tournament, with Azpilicueta and Dani Carvajal both completing one and half games, as the latter manages a calf issue.

He was forced off in the final group game, a 2-1 defeat to Japan, with both goals conceded after his withdrawal, and Enrique is set to recall him against Morocco.

Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba are also in line to start in a reshuffled defence as Enrique looks to tighten up at the back.