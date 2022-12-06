Barcelona keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli

Barcelona are big admirers of Arsenal’s Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli and could make a move to bring him to the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old has had a breakout season so far for the Gunners, having notched five goals so far in the Premier League. That form has led to his inclusion in Tite’s 26-man Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where he has made three appearances so far.

According to Sport, Barcelona have been impressed by the development of Martinelli. They have been following his progress throughout the season so far, as well as scouting him during the World Cup.

Arsenal have been keen to tie Martinelli down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season. As of yet, they have been unable to agree terms, which has alerted Barcelona to the situation.

Barcelona are said to be confident of securing his services on a cut-price deal should he fail to agree a new contract with Arsenal.