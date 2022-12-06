Atletico Madrid identify La Liga forward as replacement for Matheus Cunha

Atletico Madrid look as if they will be carrying out something of a squad renewal midway through the season in January, as their first section of the campaign highlights a number of issues.

In addition to the likely exit of Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha has been heavily linked with an exit after a goalless start this year. The Brazilian looks set to depart just 18 months after arriving, with Wolves most heavily linked.

According to Diario AS, Getafe’s Enes Unal is a candidate to replace him. He has been scouted by Atleti before, but Sporting Director Andrea Berta may well move for the former Villarreal and Manchester City striker.

Unal, 25, has five goals in 15 games for a struggling Getafe this season, but impressed last year with 16 La Liga goals over the duration. A hard-working target man with an aerial presence, he would provide an alternative option for Diego Simeone.

They are not the only ones interested in the Turkish forward though, with Juventus also interested. This does seem less likely, after Juve brought in Arkadiusz Milik in the summer.

Whether Unal is a good move will be determined by the price. Unal is unlikely to cross the 20-goal barrier often. He could still be a valuable weapon for an Atleti side that currently has little in the way of aerial threat outside of Alvaro Morata.