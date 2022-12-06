Atletico Madrid CEO confirms that Joao Felix wants to leave

Joao Felix looks to be on his way out of Atletico Madrid, with Atleti CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín confirming that the Portuguese wants to leave the club.

Gil Marín is in Doha for tomorrow’s La Liga Assembly, which has been boycotted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Speaking to AS, the Atletico CEO explained that the relationship between Felix and manager Diego Simeone has broken down, which had led to the 23-year-old wanted out of the club.

“He is the biggest transfer that the club has made. I think he can play at the highest level in the world, but for the reasons that are not worth saying now, the relationship between the coach and him is not good. Neither is his motivation. The reasonable thing is to think that he will leave. Although I would love him to stay here, he doesn’t want to remain at the club.”

Felix joined Atletico for €126m from Benfica in 2019, becoming the club’s record signing. Despite this, he has generally struggled for form at the club, having scored just 24 league goals in 94 appearances.

According to reports, Los Rojiblancos have set an asking price of €100m for Felix, amid interest from a number of top European clubs.