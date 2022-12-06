Atletico Madrid

Aston Villa emerge as shock destination for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix

What had been evident to the eyes for some time, was on Tuesday evening confirmed by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Marin – Joao Felix wants to leave the club.

The 23-year-old has been in full flow at the World Cup for Portugal, exhibiting the full array of his talents, something that has been infrequent at Atleti. Certainly this season; Felix has not started a game since mid-September.

Several teams have been keeping an eye on Felix, as per Marca, without ever making further advances with their interest. Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all looked into to him this summer.

However another Premier League side has emerged as a surprise option for Felix. Seemingly Aston Villa are already in negotiations with Los Colchoneros, with Jorge Mendes facilitating discussions.

Arriving at Atleti for a record €129m fee, it is not yet clear what the fee would be or how it would be structured. It seems doubtful that Villa would be willing to approach €100m for Felix.

This would also be a step down from Felix. It may be simply that he wishes to play regularly again, perhaps having a team built around him. Taking that into account, Villa manager Unai Emery also prioritises his system over the abilities of his players to a certain degree.

