AC Milan set to buy Sergino Dest permanently from Barcelona

Sergino Dest could leave Barcelona to join AC Milan on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy.

Despite having been behind Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu in the pecking order at right back so far this season, Milan are said to be leaning toward triggering the buy clause in Dest’s loan contract.

They have been impressed by the 22-year-old’s performances for this nation at the World Cup. He helped the USA progress from Group B in Qatar, before they were beaten by the Netherlands on Saturday.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as per MD, Milan are willing to pay the money required to sign Dest on a permanent basis. The buy clause in his contract with Milan is set at €20m.

MD say that this deal would suit Barcelona, as they want to cash in on Dest. Having initially joined the club from Ajax, the American has failed to impress Xavi whilst he has been in charge.