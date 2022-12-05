Wolves pursuing second Atletico Madrid player in January after Matheus Cunha

In addition to Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha, Julen Lopetegui will attempt to bring a second Atletico Madrid player to the Midlands this winter.

The new Wolves manager appears keen to use his contacts in Spain for a fresh recruitment drive and reports emerged this past weekend that Wolves were negotiating for Cunha. Earlier reports had claimed that a deal for Cunha was already done, suggesting a high chance of success for Lopetegui.

However he also wants to improve his defence. Fellow Brazilian Felipe Monteiro is also part of talks between the two clubs. Atleti are willing to negotiate for the 33-year-old central defender, the second least of their senior players this season.

Felipe finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order in defence for Simeone, and it seems unlikely he would cost anything, with his deal expiring next summer. Frequently criticised by the Atleti support, his form has been less than impressive over the last 12 months.

Diario AS say that Los Colchoneros will search for a replacement in the winter window if Felipe departs. Without him, only Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez remain, although Reinildo Mandava can be moved into the middle too.

The departure of Felipe seemed a certain last summer during last season. Yet a need for the club to be frugal with their investments meant Atleti held onto him as an insurance policy at the back.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images