Wolves move for Felipe Monteiro could be blocked by Jose Gimenez ban

Wolves’ potential January move for two Atletico Madrid stars could be disrupted by an incoming FIFA ban.

Los Rojiblancos are planning to offload certain players to balance the financial blow of dropping out of the Champions League group stages last month.

Diego Simeone faces some tough decisions at the start of 2023, with the club aiming to secure €30m in player sales.

According to reports from Cadena SER, they are closing in on a deal for Brazilian international Matheus Cunha but Julen Lopetegui’s also wants defensive star Felipe Monteiro.

The latter is open to a move, but according to reports from Diario AS, Atletico will hold on to the 33-year-old, if Jose Maria Gimenez is hit with a FIFA suspension.

FIFA are investigating an incident at the end of Uruguay’s final 2022 World Cup match, as they missed out on a place in the last 16, with ugly scenes at the Al Janoub Stadium.

There is a potential 15-game ban on the table for Gimenez, if FIFA push for a firm punishment, and both clubs will await a verdict.