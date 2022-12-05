Watch: Jude Bellingham’s response when asked to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham cannot escape the spotlight when he continues to provide magical moments on the football pitch, as was the case against Senegal on Sunday. Off it, he remains entertaining too.

Bellingham assisted England’s opening goal in their Round of 16 tie for Jordan Henderson, before starting the move with a brilliant piece of dribbling for Harry Kane’s goal after that.

His World Cup has been a continuance of the brilliant form that he has been showing for Borussia Dortmund this season. With both Liverpool and Real Madrid heavily linked with Bellingham, Dortmund will no doubt be raising their asking price by the game.

While attending to the press with Henderson, Bellingham was asked whether he would join Liverpool, at which point he walked off saying “You’ve ruined it for all of us mate.”

– Du ødela for alle! Henderson og Bellingham ville ikke svare på alle spørsmålene fra journalistene! 😅 pic.twitter.com/YvjDZSkLhY — TV 2 Sport (@tv2sport) December 5, 2022

Shortly after, another video emerged from Qatar of Bellingham being pleaded with by a fan to go to Real Madrid alongside Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, where the former tried to shut down any speculation.

The saga will rumble on regardless of his responses. Should his performances continue on the same level, Bellingham will be able to pick his destination anywhere in world football.