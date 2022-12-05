WATCH: Dominik Livakovic is the hero as Croatia progress on penalties

Croatia are through to the World Cup quarter finals after a 3-1 win on penalties against Japan.

The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes, which meant that it would be decided by spot kicks. Dominik Livakovic saved Japan’s first two penalties, from Takumi Minamino and Kaoru Mitoma. Nikola Vlasic and Marcelo Brozovic made it 2-0 after two each, before Takuma Asano got the Japanese on the board.

BLOCKED! The first penalty from Japan is saved! Japan: ❌

Croatia: pic.twitter.com/NBvPsYulJo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

Takumi Minamino misses the first penalty of the shootout 😱 📺📻📲 Watch every penalty on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and follow on the @BBCSport app #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EPsnv6vUZd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 5, 2022

Marko Livaja hit the post to give Japan hope, but Livakovic saved again from captain Maya Yoshida. That gave Mario Pasalic the chance to send Croatia through, which he dually did.

CROATIA WINS IT IN PENALTIES 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/xV6UmuHHuR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

Here's the winning penalty for Croatia! 🇭🇷⚽ They are heading to the World Cup quarter-finals 🙌#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/X3aWTBLeM0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 5, 2022

Croatia will now face the winner of Monday’s second match, which is between Brazil and South Korea.