WATCH: Dominik Livakovic is the hero as Croatia progress on penalties

Croatia are through to the World Cup quarter finals after a 3-1 win on penalties against Japan.

The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes, which meant that it would be decided by spot kicks. Dominik Livakovic saved Japan’s first two penalties, from Takumi Minamino and Kaoru Mitoma. Nikola Vlasic and Marcelo Brozovic made it 2-0 after two each, before Takuma Asano got the Japanese on the board.

Marko Livaja hit the post to give Japan hope, but Livakovic saved again from captain Maya Yoshida. That gave Mario Pasalic the chance to send Croatia through, which he dually did.

Croatia will now face the winner of Monday’s second match, which is between Brazil and South Korea.

