WATCH: Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead against Croatia

Japan has struck first in their last 16 tie against Croatia as they look to keep their World Cup fairy tale going.

Having already beaten Germany and Spain in the group stages, Japan are now on their way to dispatching of 2018 finalists Croatia as they look to progress to the quarter finals in Qatar.

The goal arrived courtesy to Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Junya Ito’s initial cross was inadvertently played back across goal by Maya Yoshida, and Maeda reacted quickest to fire the Japanese in front just before half time.

Croatia will now need to come out in the second half and break down a Japan side that has proven to be adept to playing without much possession.