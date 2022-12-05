Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr and Neymar inspire Brazil to World Cup last 16 win

Brazil eased into the 2022 World Cup quarter finals thanks to a routine 4-1 last 16 win over South Korea.

Tite’s side were paired against the Asian giants, after finishing top of Group G, but they overpowered them in a dominant opening 45 minutes in Doha.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior got the ball rolling after just seven minutes at Stadium 974 as he steadied himself at the back post to fire home Raphinha’s cut back.

The returning Neymar double their lead shortly after, from the penalty spot, before Richarlison wrapped up a superb team move to make it 3-0.

Lucas Paqueta made it four before the break, as he arrived in the box, to volley home Vinicius Jr’s chipped cross.

Brazil eased off after the restart, as Tite planned for their last eight meeting with Croatia on December 9, with Neymar and Vinicius Jr withdrawn late on, as Paik Seung-ho grabbed a consolation for South Korea.

