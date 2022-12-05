Vinicius Jr is confident Brazil can reach World Cup final

Brazil can power on to the 2022 World Cup final according to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Samba Boys cruised in the quarter finals in Qatar on the back of a 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 in Doha.

Vincius Jr scored and laid on an assist for Lucas Paqueta as Brazil stormed into a 4-0 lead before half time at Stadium 974.

Up next for Brazil is a last eight meeting with Croatia, and Vini Jr is confident they can continue into the final stages of the tournament in the Middle East.

“I’m very happy with my game and the team’s performance”, as per reports Diario AS.

“In my last game I scored, but it was ruled out. Now I’m more relaxed.

“With the passing of the games it will become more difficult and against Croatia it will be a battle.

“We want to dance all the way to the final.”

If Brazil can beat Croatia in the quarter finals, they will take on either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi finals, in Lusail on December 13.

Based on the structure of the draw, France and Spain are their most likely final opponents, as Brazil aim for a first World Cup title since 2002.

Images via Getty Images