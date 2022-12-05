Sergi Roberto back in full training after shoulder injury

Barcelona will have right back Sergi Roberto available for selection once they return to competitive action.

Roberto has been unavailable since the end of October after he suffered a shoulder injury in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory against Athletic Club.

However, Barca announced on Monday that he has returned to full training along with the rest of the players not involved at the World Cup in Qatar. Roberto was joined by Iñaki Peña, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso who have all had the previous two weeks off while the World Cup has been taking place. Franck Kessie was also present, but he trained alone as he works his way back to full fitness.

Ronald Araujo, who was selected by Uruguay for the World Cup but failed to play an appearance, took part in light training as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury that stopped him taking any part in Qatar.

Barcelona’s first match after the break will be against their city rivals, as they take on Espanyol in the Catalan Derby at Camp Nou.