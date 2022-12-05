Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to break contract with Nike over unfair treatment

Vinicius Junior has catapulted himself into the top echelons of football over the last 18 months with consistently game-breaking performances. His production has been a crucial part of a Champions League and La Liga double, forming a lethal duo with Karim Benzema. Yet he does not feel as if he is getting the benefits of his good performance.

At least not from his sponsor, Nike. According to Diario AS, Vinicius is frustrated with the American company for their treatment of him, feeling as if he has not been given the prestige he has earned by the company, after he was left out of an advert where Nike worked with the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup.

He has a contract until 2028 and and has been with Nike for the past nine years, yet during the World Cup has been wearing old Nike boots, signifying his irritation with the brand. After the World Cup, he has taken the decision to end his relationship with Nike.

As one of Real Madrid’s brightest and most exciting stars, it seems as if the only way for Vinicius is up currently. At just 22, he has an increasingly important role for Real Madrid and it seems inevitable that he will become one of the biggest names in the game sooner rather than later. No doubt the other major brands are salivating at that prospect.