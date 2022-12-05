Real Madrid concerned by Jude Bellingham bidding war

The race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham looks set to dominate both transfer windows in 2023.

Bellingham’s rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe and the Bundesliga giants have admitted they are unlikely to be able to retain him next summer.

The 19-year-old has been ever present in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup last eight with his value continuing to rise.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are tipped to be the favourites to seal a deal for Bellingham in the coming months, with potential interest also emerging from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund have set a minimum asking price of €100m, but that could rise to €150m, as a bidding war gathers pace in 2023.

According to an interview between Cadena SER and Pacojo Delgado, Real Madrid are concerned Premier League sides will pay €150m+ for Bellingham, and that will push Los Blancos beyond their maximum valuation of the former Birmingham City star.