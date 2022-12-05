Morocco boss Walid Regragui insists pressure is on Spain ahead of World Cup clash

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui is confident his team are relaxed ahead of facing Spain in 2022 World Cup last 16 action.

La Roja will face off with Morocco on December 6, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, with both sides pushing for a quarter final place.

Spain have not reached the last eight since winning the World Cup in 2010 with Morocco qualifying for their first knockout stage since 1986.

The stakes are high for Regragui, and his counterpart Luis Enrique, with Morocco already springing a shock in Qatar.

Regragui’s charges topped Group F; ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada, with Spain finishing second in Group E, after losing out to Japan in their final group match.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game, we’re against one of the best teams in the world, and one of the favourites to win the World Cup”, as per reports from Marca.

“If we eliminate Spain it’s a surprise for us, and the whole country.

“We know the Spanish team very well. We have many players who play in Spain, and we love Spanish football, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be difficult.”

The clash is the second successive World Cup where the two nations have met, after Morocco secured a 2-2 draw in the group stages, in 2018.

The winners of the tie will move into the next phase with Portugal or Switzerland on the horizon in the quarter finals.

Images via Getty Images