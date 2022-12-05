Josko Gvardiol’s agent offers 2023 transfer update

Josko Gvardiol is unlikely to leave RB Leipzig in 2023 according to his agent.

Gvardiol has played a pivotal role in Croatia’s march to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals with a string of solid displays alongside veteran partner Dejan Lovren.

The pair have conceded just two goals as a duo in Qatar, with head coach Zlatko Dalic keeping them on the pitch for 90 minutes in every game so far.

Gvardiol’s stock has continued to rise in the Middle East, after forcing his way into the RB Leipzig XI at the start of 2022, with impressive performances in the Champions League in 2022/23.

Premier League giants Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old centre back alongside interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

His transfer value in Germany has risen to around €60m with a contract until 2027, and his representative Marjan Sisic claimed an exit is unlikely.

“Regarding a possible transfer in the summer of 2023, we’re in no hurry, and there are no agreements with any club”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Sisic also confirmed there is no purchase clause in Gvardiol’s contract at the Red Bull Arena.

Images via Getty Images