Franck Kessie wanted by top Premier League club

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for out of favour Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie, who returned to training with Barca today after a two-week holiday period, has already been linked with both Milan and Inter in Italy. Now, the Italian Antonio Conte wants to bring the Ivorian to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to MD, Tottenham were one of many teams that were chasing the 25-year-old’s signature when he announced that he would be leaving Milan at the end of last season. However, Barcelona pipped Spurs on that occasion.

Conte now sees his chance to sign Kessie, who has started just two La Liga matches since signing on at the Camp Nou in July. MD say that Tottenham aren’t the only Premier League side that has registered an interest in Kessie, with Aston Villa and Fulham both said to be after him too.

According to Kessie’s representatives, he is solely focused on Barcelona and showing Xavi that he deserves to be an important player at the club.