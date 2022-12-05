FIFA open proceedings against Uruguay following incidents against Ghana

FIFA have announced that they are opening an investigation into the incidents that occurred during the aftermath of Uruguay’s Group G match against Ghana.

In a statement, the world football governing body stated that they have notified the Uruguayan FA that they have begun their inquiry into the events that took place after the game.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Uruguayan Football Association for potential violations of articles 11 (offensive behaviour and violations of fair play principals), 12 (misconduct of players and officials) and 13 (discrimination) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to incidents during the match between Ghana and Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup, which took place on December 2.”

According to Marca, the investigation will focus on the team’s actions as a whole, but also four specific Uruguayan players: Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

The Uruguayan team were angered when referee Daniel Siebert refused to award them a penalty following a foul on Cavani in the dying stages of the match. That led to ugly scenes which involves Cavani knocking over the VAR monitor that was situated in the tunnel.

Marca have said that despite initial thoughts, the potential bans for these players would be at international level and would not stop the players from turning out for their club sides. This will be a relief to Atletico Madrid, who initially thought that they could be without Gimenez for up to 15 games.