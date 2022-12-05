Fabrizio Romano explains back story behind Thomas Meunier’s Barcelona links

Borussia Dortmund veteran Thomas Meunier has played for some of the premier clubs in Belgium, France and Germany so far in his career and he was seemingly keen to do so in Spain too.

The Belgian defender was heavily linked with Barcelona last January as the Blaugrana looked for a Sergino Dest replacement. Those links returned again last summer, with Manchester United added to boot.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his daily column, Italian transfer guru explained that Meunier would have jumped at the chance.

“Both Barcelona and Manchester United were interested in Thomas Meunier last August but there was no chance to agree on deal with Borussia Dortmund.”

“The problem was not on player’s side but on club’s side, as BVB wanted to keep him.”

At 31, Meunier is unlikely to be a long-term solution for either side. However the scarcity of affordable and reliable right-back options means that any move for Meunier may well come with a premium, one of a number of reasons that Barcelona might reconsider their stance.

Dortmund’s stance may well be forced into a weakening of their resolve. Meunier’s contract expires in 2024, thus any hope of recouping some money for him hinges on a sale occurring either in January or next summer’s transfer window.