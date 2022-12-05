Fabrizio Romano confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr move is not complete

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential world record deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in 2023 is still a work in progress.

Manchester United confirmed an agreement was reached for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford last month, following his decision to slam the club, in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in November.

The 37-year-old revealed his intention to leave United before the start of the 2022/23 campaign, with the former Real Madrid hitman linked to a host of European sides, due his desire to play in the Champions League.

As per previous reports from CBS Sports, Al Nassr are prepared to offer Ronaldo a two and a half year contract – to play past his 40th birthday – on an estimated $75m annual salary in the Middle East.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement is still not certain, with Ronaldo focused on 2022 World Cup duty with Portugal.

“Ronaldo is 100% focused on the World Cup, right after he will decide on his future.

“On Ronaldo’s side they hope to find a solution in Europe, the market can change quickly for a free agent; but Al Nassr’s bid is official and concrete.

“They want Ronaldo, so they have a chance. But nothing will be signed or completed while Cristiano is at the World Cup.”

Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal in their World Cup last 16 clash with Switzerland tomorrow.