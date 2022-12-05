Cristiano Ronaldo to sign with Al-Nassr in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a decision on his new club and it appears he will be leaving European football.

The former Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward is currently a free agent after coming to an agreement with the latter in order to terminate his deal. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo had some scathing criticism with the club, led to an end of the relationship at Old Trafford.

Rumours had been abound that Cristiano Ronaldo may be forced look elsewhere other than Europe for his next deal. According to Marca, the Portugal star will remain in the Middle East after the World Cup. He will sign a deal with Al-Nassr following the World Cup.

His contract, as per previous reports will be worth €200m per year and will last for two-and-a-half years, making the total deal worth half a billion euros. Ronaldo will be 40 when that deal ends.

It marks a changing of the guard in terms of European football. Ronaldo has dominated the top of the game for nearly two decades. No doubt one of two players that have defined much of the 21st century in football, a move to Al-Nassr is a step away from the main spotlight.

Following a messy end to his time at United, Ronaldo’s options to remain in the Champions League seemed to slim. Still a remarkable goalscorer, his game now requires a tailored plan from managers, something few elite coaches are keen to do. That, in addition to his wages, and that interview, which demonstrated he was willing to throw a club under the bus for personal gain, have likely contributed to interest from the Saudi Arabian side being considered.